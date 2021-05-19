Pop-Up Showers to Return Thursday Through the Weekend

The stretch of summer warmth continues today, especially away from the coast, as temperatures soar into the 80s with plentiful sunshine and a light breeze. An onshore flow will keep coastal towns around 70 this afternoon and a backdoor cold front will influence temperatures on Thursday too.

Due to the lack of rain, we’ve been dealing with a very high pollen count. That will continue to be the case until this weekend.

Tomorrow will see a chance for late day pop-up showers, mostly in northern and western New England. Friday looks to stay mainly rain-free in southern New England, with the best chance for showers across the mountains.

Conditions change on Saturday as a strong disturbance moves over New England, raising the risk for showers and thunder with more clouds than sun. Timing and intensity is something we will continue to nail down this week.

By Sunday, the front may stall and it will increase the humidity, with a more scattered nature for showers and storms. Both weekend days will feature rain, but we are not expecting a washout.

Sunday will mark the end to our summer preview because a backdoor cold front will sweep through Sunday night. The cold front is expected to bring cooler temperatures for Monday, highs mostly in the 60s with a few 70s inland.