Pop-Up Showers to Start Off the Week, Summer Heat to Return Later

A different day but another cloudy start to Sunday with developing sunshine this afternoon.

Today will be the warmest day along beaches and coastal communities this holiday weekend under a mostly to partly sunny sky much of the day.

The sun with elevated humidity will trigger a few showers and storms this afternoon as a cold front drops from Canada. The first round, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., may impact southeastern Massachusetts along the Boston-Providence corridor and then slide southeast, so make sure to keep an eye to the sky if you are planning on heading to the beach from Hull into Cape Cod.

Another line of showers and storms moves into the area late Sunday, between 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a potential for strong to severe storms with the primary threat being damaging wind and lightning.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Showers end by midnight with developing patchy fog along South Coast, Cape Cod and Islands under a partly cloudy sky with lows in the 60s.

Monday will be mainly quiet with temperatures in the 70s near the coast, low 80s inland, though there’s a chance for showers across Connecticut late in the day as a disturbance passes to our south.

By mid-week, summer heat returns with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s until Friday. With a very humid air mass in place, it’s possible that we could see additional showers and thunderstorms almost any day at any time.

Don’t cancel your beach or outdoor plans because we are not forecasting a washout. Any showers and thunderstorms that do develop will likely pass through relatively quickly.

Our exclusive 10-day forecast shows an increase in showers by next weekend due to an area of low pressure that may intensify over the Carolinas and it could pass to our south Saturday. We will need to keep a close eye on that one!