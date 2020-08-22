Local

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued for Mass., NH

Each afternoon through Tuesday will feature a chance for storms.

By Pete Bouchard

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for parts of Norfolk, Middlesex, Plymouth and Bristol counties in Massachusetts through 1 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

Another severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Belknap and Carroll counties in New Hampshire through 1:15 p.m.

See a list of all severe weather alerts in your area here.

Isolated Thunderstorms Persist Through Weekend

Summer made a serious comeback Friday. Those highs near 90 will be a bit more of a struggle this weekend - likely limited to tomorrow thanks to a stalled front overhead Saturday.

This should provide a solid opportunity for some communities to come away with a beneficial downpour or shower this afternoon. No, it's not a drought-buster (storms typically aren't...too much runoff), it's better than a day with no rain.

On Sunday, that threat retreats to Northern New England, with just a tiny chance for an afternoon storm in Southern New England. Highs soar to near 90 degrees in many spots with the humidity reaching "dog days of August" criteria.

Each afternoon through Tuesday will feature a chance for storms. Let's hope someone's lawn gets water out there.

While the West burns, the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic flood, and the Northeast remains parched, the tropics have come alive. We knew it would be active, but two storms aiming for the Gulf of Mexico?? How did that happen? Steering currents in the upper atmosphere, that's how. Early next week, there could be two landfalling hurricanes within only a couple hundred miles of each other. Unprecedented times call for unprecedented weather, I suppose.

Make the best of the weekend and stay safe! 

Weather forecastMassachusettsNew EnglandWeather
