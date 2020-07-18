Potential for Heat Wave Begins Saturday

This weekend will feature lots of heat and humidity, perfect weather to head to the beach, lake or lay by the pool.

Plentiful sunshine today with highs in the 90s inland, though once we factor in the humidity it will feel like the mid-90s, while near the coast, a sea breeze develops keeping towns in the 80s. Today will be the beginning of a possible heat wave (three consecutive days with temperatures at or above 90) across many cities, especially inland, that will last until Monday. Even though much of New England enjoys a rain-free day, northern Maine will be dealing with a few pop-up showers and storms this afternoon with highs in the 80s.

We have issued a First Alert for both Sunday and Monday due to higher humidity and highs in the mid-90s which will create a heat index value of up to 102 degrees. A heat advisory is in place for Sunday starting at 11 a.m. and ending Monday at 8 p.m. from the South Shore of Massachusetts to the Champlain Valley. We could also have a few record high temperatures Sunday, especially in the North Country.

Sunday evening a frontal boundary across Canada will dip into northern New England, bringing in some storms to northern New England only. The showers and storms then dip across southern New England into Monday, with a chance for storms during the afternoon.

Less humid air follows this front Tuesday under a mostly sunny sky with a better chance for showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday. Summer like temperatures will return to our 10-day forecast the following weekend.