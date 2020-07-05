Local

forecast

Potential Thunderstorms to Close Out Long Weekend

It turns warm and humid for today. Temperatures will climb to the 80s even at the coast, but with the heat and humidity comes the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

It’s possible that we could see some strong to severe storms. The greatest potential of those storms will come after 1 p.m.

Record-breaking heat will set up across the center part of the country. We will be on the periphery of this heat and humidity, which means we will continue to see active weather with showers and thunderstorms continuing throughout the week.

Late week, next week temperatures will climb back in the upper 80s and low 90s across the area.

