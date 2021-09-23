Potentially Severe Storms Threaten Region Friday

Downpours and thunder are on tap for Friday.

Preparation is key folks, and this time we must be aware of the potential for severe weather, which is why we have issued a First Alert for tomorrow.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A cold front will be pushing in on western New England as soon as tonight, with an easterly movement; this front will take its sweet time moving across the region. What we’ll see is a cluster of thunderstorms moving on beginning in western Massachusetts and into the east of New England from tonight and into Friday morning.

But with it’s slow movement, these storms will last until tomorrow night; as they interact with daytime heating, instability will increase and storm energy will begin to build on, allowing for some of these storms to become strong to severe. These storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, and spinning in the atmosphere that can give away for tornado formation (hoping this is not the case). But again, preparation is key, and being weather-aware can allow us to be on the look out for any possible strong cells. Heavy downpours, lightning and small hail will also be possible.

While the forecast shows some lingering showers on eastern New England for Saturday morning, good news is we will see a mostly dry afternoon and evening. Sunday is looking overall great, and mostly dry, but a few pop-up showers could be possible as a shortwave moves through Vermont and New Hampshire. Our highs will climb into the 70s once again and drop by next week as soon as another cold front pushes in and brings the 60s back making it feel like fall, finally.