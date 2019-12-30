Power Outages Anticipated for Some Due to Inclement Weather

To say the weather will remain status quo for nearly 24 hours has the potential to sound boring, but this time around, it will be quite eventful for some Monday into Tuesday.

A shallow layer of cold air continues to hold on near and outside of Interstate 495 in eastern Massachusetts, keeping temperatures cold enough for occasional icing near the interstate with a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. It’s also holding the air below freezing north and west of I-495 and north of the Massachusetts Turnpike, representing an area of steadier icing through north-central Massachusetts into adjacent New Hampshire.

Not only will travel be impacted, but some power outages will result from the combination of ice weight on tree limbs and power lines and an increasing wind around midday to early afternoon with some gusts over 30 mph.

Farther west, the icing problem will be even more significant along the eastern slopes of the Berkshires, where power outages in rural communities may last days.

In northern New England, storm total snow between half a foot and one foot are expected by the time the storm departs Tuesday. Meanwhile, rain amounts in southern New England communities like Boston, Providence and Hartford will land between one and one and a half inches.

Drying Tuesday settles in from southwest to northeast, morning to afternoon, respectively, with fairly mild air coupling with breaks of sun to push temperatures into the 40s for many south and 30s north.

By evening, an upper level energetic disturbance will touch off scattered snow showers from west to east, leading up to the stroke of midnight and the start of the New Year. It may even be enough to coat roads again in northern, western and central New England to make for some late night slick spots.

However, eastern New England should escape with little more than passing flurries and snow showers.

Quiet weather is in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday, then milder rain showers cap off the week with milder than normal air this weekend. By the end of the exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast, the middle of next week sees a shot of more substantial cold returning to New England.