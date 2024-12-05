Thousands without power in Mass. as wintry storm moves through

Thousands of people are without power in New England Thursday morning after a storm dropped a mix of snow and rain across the region - and the worst could be yet to come.

Around 2,953 people were without power in Massachusetts as of 10:48 a.m., according to MEMA, which showed most of those outages in the central part of the state.

By late morning another 11,861 were out in Connecticut, according to Eversource. Other states were reporting smaller numbers - 170 in Rhode Island, 191 in Maine, 32 in New Hampshire, and just two in Vermont.

While the worst of the precipitation is over, with a few squalls expected to move through midday, the power problems may get worse. Throughout the day and into Friday, wind gusts will come in up to 40 or 50 mph. Paired with that will be the cold - wind chills will be in the teens and single digits by Friday. For a detailed forecast, click here.