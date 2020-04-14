Power Restoration Continues Under Sunshine

In the wake of Monday’s big wind, tens of thousands started Tuesday without power but the dramatically improved weather will favor continued power restoration across New England.

A busy morning breeze out of the west still gusted to 30 mph, but should quiet quickly for lighter wind and sunshine with comfortable temperatures by afternoon, though pollen count will climb high for the next several days as maple and elm lead the way.

While the strong storm is gone, a series of weaker disturbances are still rippling through the jet stream winds aloft, which are still flowing near to New England, meaning we’ll see periods of increased clouds and showers.

The first such period is Tuesday late evening through overnight into early Wednesday morning – increased clouds for much of New England with a few showers over far southern and southeastern New England, departing early Wednesday morning but leaving stubborn clouds that will only slowly clear from north to south Wednesday morning to afternoon, respectively, resulting in cooler temperatures Wednesday, particularly on Cape Cod where clearing happens last.

Another, similar disturbance of increased clouds and a chance of southern and southeastern New England sprinkles and showers ripples overhead Wednesday night into Thursday morning, again giving way to sunshine as the day wears on but again meaning high temperatures will likely land either side of 50 degrees.

Friday doesn’t look much different – classic, seasonable New England spring air with a slight chance of a shower as a disturbance ripples through but more likely just a period of increased clouds.

The weekend should start with good weather – there’s good agreement a small bubble of high pressure, or fair weather, will squeeze into New England to start the weekend with cool but dry air. More interesting for forecasters is Sunday – a day when a milder flow of southerly wind takes hold and temperatures likely respond to that new wind, but the question is just how fast new moisture accompanies that warmth.

At this point, our First Alert team believes Sunday should start dry, but the chance of showers will grow deeper into the day and some of those showers are likely to linger into at least part of Monday.

The remainder of next week – what was supposed to be school vacation week for some New England states before the COVID-19 crisis and still will be a break from remote learning for some school districts – looks to be just about what New England would expect for spring weather: highs in the 50s to 60s, most days in the 50s, with another chance of showers around Thursday, at the end of the exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.