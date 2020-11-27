Powerful Storm to Open December With Heavy Rain, Winds

Monday and Tuesday we have a First Alert declared for a powerful storm that will bring in damaging wind and heavy rain.

Over the next few days, temperatures remain mild and we have plenty of sun this weekend. It will be perfect weather for hanging outdoor holiday lights.

The fog from the morning continues to lift in the early afternoon for some spots. Clouds hang around all day and along the eastern half of New England, where we may get a sprinkle or shower this evening.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s even with the cloud cover, but places that have more sun could hit 60. Tonight's lows drop to the 40s with mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog.

A weak and relatively dry cold front moves through tonight and cools our temps this weekend. This weekend will be dry, with a few mountain flurries, but partly cloudy Saturday and sunny Sunday. Highs on Saturday reach the mid 50s, Sunday around 50 degrees.

Monday into Tuesday we have a potent low pressure system that will become a cutoff low over the Ohio Valley. As strong high pressure remains east of us, the wind speed increases as the low deepens to the west early in the week.

Winds will be damaging, with peak gusts between 50 and 60 mph on the south coast, up to 50 mph inland. The wind direction is more from the south or southeast, so this will lead to more damage potential and outages.

Our wave heights will be 10-15 feet and tides are astronomically higher due to the full moon, but not as high as the king tides last week. We will monitor the coastal flood threat, which looks to bring minor flooding at this time. Rainfall of 1-3 inches looks probable too.

Stay tuned to the First Alert weather team for more updates.