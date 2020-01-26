Quiet Stretch of Weather This Week

January will end with a stretch of quiet, comfortable weather.

That begins today, with a mixture of sun and clouds across much of New England and temperatures in the 40s.

In the mountains of Northern and Western New England though snow showers will continue to fall both today and tonight.

It really won’t be that cold tonight across New England, with many spots in the 30s.

Monday brings another mild day, with afternoon temperatures in the 40s. Snow showers will continue in the mountains.

A slightly more northernly wind arrives Tuesday into Wednesday, dropping afternoon highs closer to average. That means more 30s than anything else.

High pressure bringing calm weather continues to dominate our pattern into late week.

Next weekend brings our next storm chance. The track will determine what we see in New England. An offshore track would mean we don’t see much of anything. A track too close would bring mostly rain. A track just right, which we haven’t seen much of this winter, would mean snow for many.