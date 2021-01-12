Quiet Weather Pattern in New England Until the Weekend

Quiet weather sticks around until Saturday when we have a good soaking rain in the forecast.

A few flurries and snow showers in the mountains have given some ski areas 1-3 inches of fresh powder on the slopes as a weak system passed north. We stay dry other than some flurries in higher elevations Tuesday night, and late clearing with lows in the 20s.

Highs Wednesday will again be in the 30s to 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday another weak system passes by and will bring in a chance for snow showers or flurries even for some of southern New England Thursday morning. Northern Maine will see a couple inches of snow as well as the North Country as the quick system moves through.

We're dry again for Friday as temperatures increase by a few degrees so more areas may hit the 40s. Clouds also increase as the day goes on but our next rain chance holds off until overnight.

Scattered rain pushes into New England Friday night and Saturday. Friday night there is a short time period where winds could gust up to 40 mph from the south. This transports in more mild air with highs around 50 for Saturday as the rain continues.

Around half an inch to 1.5 inch of rain will be possible, with a little mixing in the mountains. Cooler temperatures return Sunday with a gusty west wind as highs fall to the 30s to around 40 and we dry off.

A couple systems next week have the potential to bring snow for southern New England. Today the models have a storm passing south of us Monday into Tuesday, with light snow. Then another system may move by us Friday into Saturday.

Our exclusive in house model has a 40% chance for precipitation Friday. That is very high for day 10, so we will monitor this closely.