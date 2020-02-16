Quiet Weather Through Holiday Weekend, Some Rain and Snow Arriving Tuesday

There were a few snow showers and flurries this morning due to a cold front that moved through the region. This disturbance will keep clouds around this afternoon with a few breaks possible late.

Highs will be in the 30s up north and breaking into the 40s in southern New England.

The long holiday weekend will continue to be dominated by quiet weather with the exception for ski country, which will see flurries Monday morning. Sunshine returns on Presidents’ Day, though it will be a bit cooler with highs in the 30s to near 40.

Our next chance for rain and snow gets here Tuesday, as an area of low pressure approaches from the Great Lakes. Most of the action arrives after the morning commute with snow moving into the Berkshires after 9 a.m. and spreading east during the lunch hour time frame.

Right now, it appears that snow will fall north of Route 2 in Massachusetts with rain to the south. A coating can be seen near the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border with 1 to 3 inches across Vermont and Lakes Region. The White Mountains and Northern Maine could see over 3 inches.

This system pulls away quickly and conditions will improve Wednesday morning, as clouds will gradually clear and we get to enjoy more sunshine. Highs will drop into the 30s and by Thursday, a quick shot of cold air returns and stays with us until weeks’ end, where you can expect temperatures in the 20s to around 30.

Next weekend is shaping up to be a nice one with highs in the 40s and dry conditions.