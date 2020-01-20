Quiet Week Ahead Before Potentially Stormy Weekend

A dry, quiet stretch of weather is ahead this week across New England.

Ocean effect snow showers over the Outer Cape and Nantucket clear out Monday afternoon with highs not moderating much in the 20s and a wind chill in the teens.

Overnight, high pressure from the Midwest noses into New England, yielding clear skies and cold temperatures. Lows are expected to dip into the mid-teens south and below zero across the North Country.

On Tuesday, despite plentiful sunshine, highs will again only reach the 20s, which is 5 to 10 degrees below normal for mid-January.

Temperatures finally begin to moderate back to seasonal levels on Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid 30s and continued clear skies.

Thursday sees the return of above normal temperatures, with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

On Friday, expect highs in the lower to mid 40s on the First Alert 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN, with clouds increasing ahead of a possible weekend storm system.