Rain, a Rumble of Thunder Possible With Thursday's System

We have had a couple of dry days with moderate to high pollen counts and increased brush fire danger. Both issues will diminish by Thursday as we have a good soaking rain in the forecast.

NBC10 Boston

Cool and dry Wednesday

First we have a transition day on Wednesday as we start the day off cool and dry. Overnight lows drop to the 20s and 30s so patchy frost is likely as the wind relaxes and we keep the sky pretty clear overnight. Clouds increase from west to east during the afternoon, but rain holds off until after the evening commute in western New England. Highs will be a few degrees cooler than today, reaching the 40s to near 50 degrees with minimal wind.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Next system could pack a rainy punch

A large area of low pressure heads towards New England Wednesday night into Thursday. This system has a lot of energy with it on the southern edge. Widespread severe weather and tornadoes in Texas on Monday, then in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, will shift towards the Ohio Valley and southeastern U.S. tomorrow, then to the far southeast coast by Thursday.

We don’t expect widespread severe storms here, but a rumble of thunder is possible with the rain Thursday in far southern New England. In higher terrain there is a wintry mix chance, with even light snow accumulation in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

The mountains could see 2-4” of snow through Friday. The rain will be steady Thursday, then we have a brief break, with more showers Friday. Through Friday we will see around 1.5” of rainfall in the northeast. More waves of low pressure head through for the weekend, bringing in more scattered rain chances for Saturday and Sunday. The timing of these waves of energy are not locked in just yet, so stay tuned on how it may affect your spring weekend plans.