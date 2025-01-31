Rain continues to fill in on radar with some areas still experiencing a halt in increasing temps. That means continued light icing from freezing rain will create new slick spots on elevated and untreated surfaces through late afternoon across western and central Massachusetts through southern New Hampshire.

Temps slowly rise to the low 40s and upper 30s as the rain continues through this evening. Northern New England will pick up a couple inches of snow through tonight.

A slow transition from rain to an icy mix moves southeast across northern Massachusetts as this storm moves away around midnight.

Saturday morning we wake up to a few flurries or light snow showers around the coast of Massachusetts. The rest of Saturday afternoon is dry with emerging sun and breezy conditions. The northwest wind will usher in colder temps too with temps falling from the mid 30s in the afternoon to the upper 28s by sunset.

The weekend brings us overall some quiet weather. Saturday afternoon our wind picks up. Gusts around 20 mph from the northwest will help to usher in colder temps by evening going from the mid 30s to upper 20s around sunset.

Lows topple to the teens Saturday night.While Sunday’s highs reach the 20s to around 32. Sunday is a bit less breezy with increasing clouds as we watch a system approach by nightfall.

Snow showers will be numerous and moderate across New England Sunday night into early Monday as a clipper system passes by to our north. A few inches of snow is likely just outside of Boston, with lighter accumulations anticipated. However at this time, the track may shift and this would bring in no snow, or plowable accumulations so stay tuned for updates all weekend. Highs continue to go topsy turvy next week with some 40s, and some 30s every couple days. A storm system around Wednesday or Thursday looks to produce an ice or sleet setup in the northeast, so we will also keep close tabs on that one.