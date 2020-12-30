Rain and Snow for Some Wednesday Night Ahead of Mostly Clear New Year's Eve

We have a few systems affecting the northeast over the next several days. One system moves through tonight, another Friday night into Saturday, and a third Sunday night into Monday.

This evening we see temperatures slowly on the rise as warmer air nudges its way in from the southwest. These milder temperatures don't make it past the Berkshires or Worcester Hills, so we do anticipate a wintry mix with around one inch of accumulation.

Farther north in the mountains and northern New England we see all snow to a mix and an inch or two of accumulation until just after midnight. The precipitation moves north to south overnight and by the time it reaches southern New England and Boston, it will be all rain.

The showers stick around through mid-morning and then the rain is all gone by noon. Clouds thin out from north to south on New Year's Eve and by the time we ring in 2021 at midnight, we're clear and in the 30s.

New Year's Day looks dry all around New England. By late evening we have a wintry mix moving in from the southwest. There is also a chance for snow to mix in as far east as around Boston.

South of the Massachusetts Turnpike we see all rain showers. Farther north we have the mix to snow overnight into Saturday morning. This will make travel slick and slow going anywhere in higher elevations or north and west of Boston where the precipitation is expected to stick.

Several inches of snow is likely in the mountains, with scattered coatings to a couple inches of a slushy snow mix around Route 2, southern New Hampshire and the Worcester Hills.

We have a break in action Saturday afternoon into Sunday afternoon then another perhaps coastal low passes by us Sunday night into Monday. The forecast models are in disagreement on the exact track, with one going west and warmer, the other going east and colder. So we will plan on rain or snow at this point.

The first work week of 2021 starts off with that storm system exiting offshore and seasonable high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. No major systems look to affect us through the 10-day forecast.