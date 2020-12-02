forecast

Rain and Snow Showers Wednesday Evening Precede Weekend Storm System

There is a significant model spread currently and it might not be until later Thursday or even Friday until we get a clearer picture on the setup

By Meteorologist Christopher Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

The day started off with sunshine but will finish with some clouds, rain and snow showers. A few heavier snowsqualls moved through parts of New England.

Thursday will be the pick of the week — temperatures will moderate slightly and the day will feature mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach the upper 40s and low 50s.

Friday will start off sunny and pleasant, but clouds will increase throughout the afternoon.

The weekend (at least the first half) is looking stormy and another system will move through. There is a significant model spread currently and it might not be until later Thursday or even Friday until we get a clearer picture on the setup.

The European model for an example should a much stronger storm. This solution will have the Berkshires and portions of the White and Green Mountains measuring snow in feet with several inches of rain along the coast.

We'd also have strong to damaging winds across southern New England if this solution verifies. The American model has a much weaker storm with only a few inches of snow in the mountains and an inch or two of rain at the coast. With this model, winds will be strong, but not damaging.

Sunday, regardless of the model you look at, is looking quieter and drier and will likely end up being the pick of the weekend. Next week is looking cooler and drier.

