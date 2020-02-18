Rain and Snow to Hit Western New England Later Today

We start our Tuesday, some of us still on vacation and others going back to work, with mostly cold and dry weather. But clouds are thickening rapidly and we have a mix of rain and snow moving into western New England by midday.

Temperatures this morning range from subzero in far northern Maine to above 35 degrees along the south coast. Precipitation moves in from west to east from late morning through mid afternoon, and will be ongoing for the ride home through sunset. It is warm enough that most of Connecticut and Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts will have just a little bit of sleet and then rain showers this afternoon.

But from Worcester Massachusetts and points west and north we may have an hour or two of snow and sleet before light rain and fog. And when we get to the higher elevations of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine it’s a mostly snowy afternoon with 2 or 3 inches likely by the evening commute.

High temperatures today range from the 30s north to 40s south. Wind from the southeast may gust past 40 miles per hour for a time late today. Today’s weather is brought to us by low pressure tracking along the Saint Lawrence river valley this evening, that track pulls the warmer air in from the south, so it’s the same old story with places that have no snow on the ground continuing that way, and areas north to get some snow may have a period of icy weather this evening before drying late tonight.

High pressure then moves in for the rest of the week bringing sunshine and cooler air. The cold does not make it into southern New England until Wednesday night, so Wednesday looks like a nice day with more sun and clouds and highs in the 40s south and 30s north.

Thursday looks like the coldest day of the week with high pressure from Canada, high temperature in the teens north and 20s south. We then start to warm up later in the week with a huge high-pressure system dominating almost the entire lower 48. High temperatures Friday with a good amount of sunshine should get back to close to freezing. The weekend likely sees temperatures back to the 40s in southern New England, cooler north with a chance of snow showers in the mountains Sunday.

A little bit like what happened last week, just a day ahead this time, as seen here in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.