Rain and Strong Winds Move Through This Evening

New England is gearing up for more wind and rain tonight as a cold front moves through.

Rainy and windy Monday night

The rain continues to move through in from west to east in southern New England as the cold front advances. Of course, we have had steady showers off and on all day already up north. The wind from the southwest picks up a bit this evening, between 30-40 mph, then around 50 mph overnight.

Some thunderstorms are possible as this cold front heads in this evening too. If a storm or two moves through, this could help mix down some damaging wind gusts for a short time and in an isolated area.

The rain and wintry mix will all head out after midnight and then the wind turns more west-northwest. This means a loud night ahead and perhaps some isolated pockets of damage or outages until the wind subsides a bit late tomorrow. Temps drop to the upper 30s south and upper 20s north. About 1-3” of snow is expected overnight through tomorrow morning in higher elevations of northern Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Far northern Maine could see about 2-5” of snow.

Sunshine, but cool Tuesday

High pressure takes over for Tuesday, with some sunshine and colder temps. A gusty northwest wind remains and so wind chills will be in the 20s to 30s with actual highs in the 30s to 40s. An unsettled weather pattern remains this week with a chance for a low pressure system to track by us every other day. We keep highs in the 40s or 50s throughout the week even with these systems moving by.

Wintry weather returns Wednesday

Our next round of sort of wintry weather is Wednesday as a minor storm passes just south. Southern New England may be looking at a wintry mix or snow, depending on what time this precipitation heads through. For now it looks like the mix is during the Wednesday morning drive through afternoon, and that means we expect no accumulation after sunrise and as southern New England temps stay in the mid 30s.