Rain clears out for cloudy, windy and damp day

Downpours are far offshore this morning, leaving us in a kind of limbo state of clouds, very little wind, and mild temperatures.

Highs will peak in the upper 50s for most, with a slim chance of hitting 60 if we get a few moments of sun (slimmer chance). Things turn around tonight as our large storm moves to our northeast.

Gusty winds will commence and continue through Saturday. As strong winds aloft move through tomorrow, gusts could peak near 50mph at times. Saturday seems less windy, but not by much. Still some gusts to 45mph are possible as the strong March sun contributes to what we call “atmospheric mixing”. Wind will finally ease by Sunday, with some afternoon clouds moving in.

We are storm-free through the weekend and into early next week. Temperatures aren’t as cold as last weekend, but we are still chilly – along with wind chills in the 20s. The turnaround is speedy next week with highs climbing to near 60 by Tuesday (in what could be the pick of the week). We should even hover in the 50s through late week as another mild storm approaches.