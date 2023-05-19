Rain Headed Our Way This Weekend

We’re waiting on the rain, but it’s not coming today. After another cool start, we’ll warm back to the upper 60s and 70s under sunny skies and a stiff afternoon breeze from the south. It’s another superb day, ahead of a semi-wet weekend.

The weather system to wet us down is sitting to the west…and the south. A weak, mostly dry front to the west will scoop up the rain across the southeast coast and push it up into New England. In of itself, the front would be another disappointment in terms of beneficial rain. But with a juicy blob of tropical-like downpours preceding it, we’re looking at a soaking. At stake is at LEAST an inch of rain for select spots. Lower end ranges are near ½ to ¾ of an inch. Showers look timed to come in by late morning or early afternoon, moving from up from the south. Steady rain should continue into the afternoon and overnight on Saturday.

With drier air working in on Sunday, any early sprinkles or clouds will scoot away as the winds turn to the west. Sun will dominate the afternoon, with highs soaring back to the mid-70s. Clearly this is the pick of the weekend.

Next week is quiet, which allows us to peer deep into the forecast and get an early look at the holiday weekend. Right now, signs are pointing to a warming trend as we continue on a drier-than-normal path into early June.

Have a great weekend!