Weather

Rain in the forecast for Sunday and Monday as cooler air moves in

Rain showers will be scattered and light, with most of the heavier rain possible for southern New Hampshire

By Sydney Welch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Happy Sunday! Saturday was the pick of the weekend for outdoor activities with highs in the 70s and ample sunshine. Sunday's conditions take a turn as a weak warm front moves through, bringing more clouds in the morning and turning overcast by the afternoon.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Rain showers will be scattered and light, with most of the heavier rain possible for southern New Hampshire. With temperatures struggling to make it to the upper 50s.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

On Monday, a strong cold front will pass, bringing rain in the morning but drying out and becoming breezy by the afternoon. This cold front ushers in the coldest air so far this season.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be cooler and windy, with highs in the low 50s and lows in the 30s to low 40s. The end of the week will stay dry, with a gradual warm up to round out the week.

Weather Stories

Weather Blog 24 hours ago

Gorgeous Saturday before rain moves in to close out the weekend

Weather Oct 12

Weekend forecast: Enjoy the sunshine Saturday, get ready for rain on Sunday

This article tagged under:

Weather
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us