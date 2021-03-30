Rain Moves in Across New England on Wednesday, Sticks Around Through Thursday

We had a beautiful spring day across New England on Tuesday with lots of sunshine and above normal temperatures again. A breeze from the south will help to keep temperatures milder overnight, with some areas across the North Country still getting down to around freezing with a frosty morning Wednesday.

Most areas stay above freezing to around 40 degrees south with increasing clouds.

That south wind helps boost our temperatures into the low to mid 60s even with increasing clouds on Wednesday.

The rain will hold off until the late afternoon across western New England, and until evening for eastern areas. The showers pick up around midnight and downpours are expected. The heavy rain heads out for most by mid morning Thursday.

We may see around 1" of needed rainfall across New England. The Red Sox Home Opener is going to be raw and damp with the steady rain ending by first pitch. However, there could still be a passing shower or sprinkle during the game, with a breeze.

Temperatures cool into the low 50s for highs on Thursday with the cold front passage. Northern New England could see a changeover from rain to snow Thursday into Friday morning. A few inches of accumulation is possible in ski areas.

Friday we clear out again with sunshine but colder highs in the 40s and a northwest breeze. This cool down is short lived as we warm to the low 50s by Saturday.

More dry weather is expected for most of Easter weekend. Sunday's highs will be in the 50s to lower 60s with more clouds. There is a chance for a shower or flurry north Sunday evening as a weak system moves through. Then dry weather should take over to start next week with highs around 60 degrees.