Rain Moves In With Heavy Winds Sunday

Gusts could approach 50 mph in areas

By Chris Gloninger

We’ll start off with some bright spot this morning, but clouds will quickly fill in.

Temperatures will start in the 40s; in fact, most of the day will be spent in the 40s. Rain will overspread the area from south to north between late morning and early afternoon. The rain will be locally heavy at times. There will be a break in the heaviest rain by dinner time. This is when temperatures will climb into the 50s or even low 60s. Don’t be shocked if you hear a rumble of thunder. Once the storm concludes we could see a half inch to an inch and a half of beneficial rain. It won’t catch us up, but it certainly will help.

Winds will ramp up overnight and continue into the day tomorrow. Temperatures Monday will be in the upper 40s and low 50s, average for this time of year, but the wind will make it feel much cooler.

Tuesday and Wednesday are warmer with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Another round of beneficial rain will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday.

Temperatures will turn cooler for Friday with highs only in the 40s. The chill only lingers for a day. We’ll be warming up into the 50s for Easter weekend and it will continue to stay mild through the following week.

