Weather forecast

Rain Moves Out, Heat Moves In Mid-Week

Wednesday is looking warm, with temperatures in the 70s along the coast and 80s inland

NBC Universal, Inc.

Yes, we need the rain. 

We’re in a drought across New England. Today, mother nature is taking care of us in that department, with soaking rain across southern New England. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Fortunately, it's not a washout. This rain moved in early this morning from southwest to east, exiting the region late afternoon to evening. The Cape and the Islands will see the last of the rain. Once this system moves on out, skies will clear gradually overnight into tomorrow. 

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boston Bruins 2 hours ago

How to Watch Bruins-Penguins on NBC10 Boston

Massachusetts 4 hours ago

Repair Work on Sagamore Bridge Finishes Ahead of Schedule

Monday looks a little windy, as high pressure moves in. Temperatures around 60, plenty of sunshine, and gusty winds 30-35 mph. Dry weather will continue through Tuesday, with less wind and milder. 

Wednesday is looking warm, with temperatures in the 70s along the coast and 80s inland.

Towards the end of the week, we’re expecting a front to stall south of the region that will trigger cooler and more unsettled weather with showers possible. 

Let’s hang in there. Soaking rain will move out so you can wrap up your weekend with quiet weather.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Weather forecastweather new england
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us