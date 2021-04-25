Rain Moves Out, Heat Moves In Mid-Week

Yes, we need the rain.

We’re in a drought across New England. Today, mother nature is taking care of us in that department, with soaking rain across southern New England.

Fortunately, it's not a washout. This rain moved in early this morning from southwest to east, exiting the region late afternoon to evening. The Cape and the Islands will see the last of the rain. Once this system moves on out, skies will clear gradually overnight into tomorrow.

Monday looks a little windy, as high pressure moves in. Temperatures around 60, plenty of sunshine, and gusty winds 30-35 mph. Dry weather will continue through Tuesday, with less wind and milder.

Wednesday is looking warm, with temperatures in the 70s along the coast and 80s inland.

Towards the end of the week, we’re expecting a front to stall south of the region that will trigger cooler and more unsettled weather with showers possible.

Let’s hang in there. Soaking rain will move out so you can wrap up your weekend with quiet weather.