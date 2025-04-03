Rain moves through, bringing warm weather in time for the home opener at Fenway

Temperatures started their upward climb in the wee hours of the night and will continue to soar this afternoon. While there may be a few glimpses of sun this afternoon, I’m not confident enough to call it partly sunny at any point during the day. Nevertheless, we should manage low to mid-60s for highs as showers exit this morning and just a few sprinkles pop up later.

The mild air sticks around tomorrow for the Sox home opener. There’s real potential to leap into the upper 60s, but the limiting factor will be how much sun we see. This is NOT a sea breeze day, so we’ll enjoy the mid-60s all the way to the coast – and the Fens – by afternoon.

Showers return for the weekend, but it doesn’t look entirely washed out. The steadiest rain appears to be on tap from late morning Saturday through the afternoon, and early morning Sunday.

By afternoon on Sunday, with a slim possibility of sunshine, we should again push the upper 60s in spots. Otherwise, Saturday is a flat-out disappointment with highs in the 40s.

Next week will trend cooler, with a mostly dry stretch…until late week.

So it goes in this active, semi-soggy pattern.