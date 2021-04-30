Rain, Possible Snowflakes Overnight Before Mostly Sunny Weekend

A soaking rain fell for many communities yesterday, but some came away with more than others. Totals topped 2” from Gloucester through Lowell, while towns and cities south of the Mass. Pike saw closer to a half or as little as a quarter of an inch.

The final act plays out today and tonight. Gusty winds will develop on the back side of the storm as it departs the region. Sunshine will slice through the clouds as well through the course of the morning and into the afternoon.

As colder air rushes in this evening, we’ll see our temps fall from the mid-60s to the 40s. More importantly, a batch of showers rotating around the storm will sweep in from northern New England with a few wet snowflakes mixing in (yes, it will be May tomorrow) at the highest elevations.

Saturday is a chilly day with the remnant cold wind and cool temps. With strong early-May sun, we should be able to muster 60 or better in many spots – but don’t look for those numbers until later in the day when the winds ease a bit.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend with a blend of sun and clouds and highs leaping to the 70s. There is a tiny chance for a midday/afternoon sprinkle as the a front moves through, but it’s nothing to cancel plans over.

Enjoy the balmy air…next week turns cooler and wet. Good for the ongoing drought, but a stark reminder that summer isn’t quite ready to take center stage.