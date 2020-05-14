Rain, Possible Thunderstorms Friday

After brisk start this morning, temperatures will climb into the mid 60s for most of New England. Skies will be sunny for the majority of the day, but clouds begin to increase late in the afternoon.

Rain arrives overnight and continues through Friday morning. We will dry out for a while late Friday morning and into the early afternoon. If we see breaks of sunshine, it’s possible that we could see strong to severe thunderstorms re-develop during the afternoon.

The air mass will be warm and humid with high temperatures reaching the mid 70s in southern New England, but it will remain cool in northern New England with temperature is holding in the 50s and low 60s.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Nicer, drier weather returns for Saturday. Temperatures will stay in the 60s for most of us. Be prepared for a seabreeze if you live along the coast.

Sunday clouds increase once again with a coastal storm off shore. This storm could become either a sub tropical or tropical storm, which may be named Arthur. Although the storm is likely to stay off the coast line, we will see impacts from it.

Seas will build to 20 feet and we will see a strong on-shore wind, which will lead to gusty winds and coastal flooding. Heavy rain is also possible. Unsettled weather may stick around through Tuesday night or even Wednesday morning.

Our warm-up, that’s been well advertised, will be delayed getting here. Expect the warmest air to arrive late in the week and next weekend.