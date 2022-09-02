Rain Set to Close Out Holiday Weekend as Summer Unofficially Ends

The unofficial end of summer is upon us. Like ALL warm seasons in New England, they seem to vanish quickly as we try and cram everything into a three-month span. This weekend will be no exception, and many are fretting the looming shower threat at the tail end of the weekend.

While Saturday is the rain-free pick of the three, Sunday – with its hot temperatures and increase in humidity – isn’t half bad either. An approaching front will be all we need to trigger storms in the afternoon, but at this point, they favor the late afternoon and evening hours after 3-4p.m. And with sunset around 7 p.m. these days, there isn’t much daylight left after 4. Keep your eyes peeled for darkening skies. Some of the storms may contain torrential rain and gusty winds.

Labor Day is a different matter all around. The aforementioned front will stall overhead, and we’ll be vulnerable to off and on showers throughout the day, with a good chance for large swaths of steady rain. It’s not the most ideal forecast to conclude summer, but it will chip away at the drought. It’s looking more likely some of that rain could spill into Tuesday as well, as most of us return to our autumn routines with work and school.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Temps will peak on Sunday in the upper 80s in spots, before we slump back to the 70s through Tuesday.