Rain, Snow and Wind Continue to Move Across New England

We continue a First Alert this evening as a low-pressure system moves by with rain, snow and wind across the northeast. Low pressure is strengthening rapidly on the Maine coast tonight.

Thunderstorms and downpours ending west to east with the setting sun in southern New England. As the low moves east of Massachusetts at sunset, we get a surge of wind from the west as cooler and drier air rushes into the low-pressure center. A wind advisory is in effect for gusts past 50 mph.

For northern New Hampshire and much of interior Maine, this is a serious snowstorm. The snow will pile up through Friday, leaving several inches of accumulation.

The snow weighing down branches and power lines, combined with gusty winds, could lead to damage as well as power outages. Central and northern Maine and northern New Hampshire will see 12-18 inches of snow through Friday.

Central New Hampshire, inland Maine, the Green and White Mountains will see 6-12 inches. Three to six inches of snow is possible as you near the coast of Maine and in lower elevations across Vermont, New Hampshire and through the Berkshires.

Snow showers linger to the north through Friday afternoon. A few rain showers will develop in southern New England for Friday with a cool pool of air aloft.

Some of the showers may produce small hail. These showers all dissipate after sunset. Temperatures on Friday will be stuck in the 30s north, 40s south and the wind will stay gusty from the west, around 40 mph.

Coastal flooding will be an issue due to the supermoon on Tuesday, during the next few high tide cycles in the afternoon and around midnight. The gusty south wind today will increase the coastal flood threat today/tonight for coastal ME. Minor coastal flooding, with pockets of moderate in ME, will continue through possibly Saturday afternoon.

The weekend will bring us dry weather and much-needed sunshine. Saturday's highs top off in the low 50s. Sunday we gain a few more degrees south with highs near 60 and 50s north.

Another potent storm system will bring in heavy rain for all of New England on Monday and more wind. Temperatures reach the low 60s Monday into early Tuesday morning, before cooling to the 40s and 50s again for the rest of the 10-day.