Rain, Snow Showers Move in Tuesday

The weather is much quieter this week. No record warmth, no knee-jerk temperature swings and no real snow to contend with. But we do have a couple of speedy weather systems that will moderate the temperatures and then try to bring in more cold late week.

Today’s system will provide us with the most common kind of weather we experience here in New England: clouds. We’ll have to wait for the showers to show up, however. A few of them may sprout late this afternoon (along with some wet snow in the higher elevations of Worcester County). Temps struggle to get to 40 later in the afternoon as well.

Once this system moves on by tomorrow morning, we’ll be in a good spot to make a run at the low/mid 40s with a good supply of sun. Cooler air makes a move into New England late week with temps slumping back to the mid-30s Thursday and low 30s Friday.

Longer range, we’re readying for the next major warmup into the weekend. Rain is looking like a good bet for the latter half of the weekend and into early next week. It could be a significant soaking if these two weather systems align and tap into a deep plume of water vapor. We’ll keep you posted.