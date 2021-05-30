Rain Sticks Around Sunday, Sun Peeks Through on Memorial Day

Here we go again!

Another raw and chilly day with highs well below average for this time of year. It is so cool that yesterday, Providence (50º), Hartford (49º) and Worcester (44º) broke the previous record of coldest high temperatures (51º) set back in 1917 and today, those same locations are in jeopardy to have a second straight day with record cold high temperatures. The numbers to beat are 51 degrees for Boston, 53 for Providence, 55 in Hartford and 51 for Worcester.

More rain is also headed our way and it will take over this afternoon and evening with rain far deep into northern New England. Expect another 1.5 to 2 inches of water through Monday morning. Ponding on roads and minor nuisance street flooding could be an issue.

We may be able to salvage Memorial Day weekend with tomorrow’s forecast. Morning rain will give way to drizzle and mist early afternoon with a few breaks in the clouds closer to dinner time. That should help temperatures recover to the mid-60s.

The sun and warmth will be back Tuesday and Wednesday before more rain and thunderstorms return Thursday and stick around for the first weekend in June. Our First Alert exclusive 10-day forecast shows how Mother Nature is trying to please everyone this week hitting every decade-this weekend in the 40s and 50s, Monday in the 60s, then Tuesday hitting 70s, with possible 80s and 90s by next Sunday.