forecast

Rain, Wintry Mix Moves in Wednesday Night Into Thursday

As the clouds increase Wednesday, the winds will turn in from the east – keeping us in the mid-40s at best

By Pete Bouchard

NBC Universal, Inc.

That nasty storm system that’s been spreading wind damage, tornadoes, flooding and hail continues its rampage across the South. Last night it dropped a tornado in the heart of New Orleans. Then the same storm continued on toward Mobile, Alabama. We’re expecting another day of severe weather across Georgia and the Carolinas today.

Here on the chillier side of the storm, there’s a chance of some wintry precipitation tonight. It may be brief, but it’s still enough to last for a couple of hours as it mixes with the first wave of rain.

Thereafter, we can expect a cold rain to fall into the morning hours. Most of the steady rain is expected in the early part of the day, then it should taper to mist and drizzle in the afternoon. There’s nothing about the day that’s dry…or warm.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Today isn’t all that toasty either. As the clouds increase, the winds will turn in from the east – keeping us in the mid-40s at best. Some spots may be able to make the upper 40s or even 50 away from the coast.

Friday sees the sunshine return with a nice bounce back to near 60 in spots. While the weekend sees cooler temps, the chance for a spotty afternoon shower should remain squarely on Saturday’s shoulders as the final pocket of energy rotates around our departing storm. Wind will start back up on Sunday and carry into early next week.

Climate

United States Mar 21

Honeywell and Trane Back Start-Up Making Low-Carbon Alternative to Concrete

Joe Biden Mar 18

Four Climate Investors Explain the New Boom — Where the Money's Going and Risks Ahead

This article tagged under:

forecastBOSTONWeatherNew Englandrain
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us