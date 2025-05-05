Wet weather throughout the week, with some set to pick up several inches of rain

Yeah, it’s still raining.

But it’s the amount of rain that has caught our attention. While the showers will back off a bit Monday afternoon, they come back with a vengeance Tuesday as the juiciest part of this slow-moving storm system moves through.

While downpours will be intermittent, they will carry intense bursts of rain — potentially causing localized flooding. Wednesday will see the last bits of rain move away from us, and Thursday we’ll see just spotty showers along with some sun.

When all is said and done, some spots may see over two inches of rain. Guidance has been even more aggressive, with some projections near four to five inches across western New England.

It’s a long wet spell, and it will take down the temperatures in through midweek. Monday's highs will hold in the disappointingly cool low and mid-50s. We’ll see somewhat respectable numbers by Wednesday as we climb through the mid and per 60s.

In the long range, there could be one more batch of rain by Friday before we try and break up the clouds for the weekend. If past years are any indication, it seems that once we get locking in a soggy pattern, it’s often hard to shake. We’ll see how things progress as the week goes on.