Rainy Close to Weekend, Thunderstorms in Parts of Region

While most of the area will be enjoying partial clearing during the afternoon, the potential for thunderstorm formation will remain across western Massachusetts and Connecticut.

By Tania Leal

It’s a rainy start to the day with drier conditions expected for this afternoon. While most of the area will be enjoying partial clearing during the afternoon, the potential for thunderstorm formation will remain across western Massachusetts and Connecticut.

The biggest threats are strong wind gusts: 40-60 mph, 1” hail, and lightning. Not expected to last long, these showers will move off quickly and allow for overnight clearing.

Foggy conditions in coastal areas and a muggy start to the week.

Temperatures will be rising to the upper 80s Monday and Tuesday with high dew points that will allow for the heat index to exceed 90 degrees in a few spots. A cold front is moving in Wednesday, this will low temperatures but bring up the chances for additional showers.

An unstable atmosphere will allow for storm probabilities to continue until Friday.

Still early to call it off, but next weekend looks like another divided weekend with a dry and pleasant Saturday but cloudy and possibly wet Sunday.

Make the best out of today and stay safe.

