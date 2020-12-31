Damp, Rainy Weather to Start Off New Year's Eve

A warm, wet start to our Thursday. The rain won’t add up to a whole lot, but it’ll be a damp start to our New Year’s Eve.

Temperatures start in the 40s and 50s, but will gradually drop through the day. Of course, when the CDC asks us to avoid gatherings to ring in 2021, we are expecting a tranquil night. At midnight it will be clear with temperatures in the 30s.

The last 5 years? It’s been anything but quiet, rain, frigid cold, more rain followed by more cold. How 2020, right?

New Year’s Day will also be quiet, until the evening. Clouds increase throughout the day. By the overnight precipitation will overspread the area. It may start as a burst of snow, quickly changing to rain in southern New England, but this could be a skiers delight across northern New England.

The storm pulls away on Saturday, but we have another storm on the way.

Sunday will start off quiet and calm, but another storm moves in Sunday night into Monday. There are two tracks this storm could take. The most likely is a track over the Cape, which will mean rain at the coast and another big dump of snow in the mountains. The farther south track would mean snow in southern New England.

Midweek next week is quiet with seasonable temperatures. The next storm will move in by the end of the week and into next weekend.