Rainy Skies Close the Weekend, With Freezing Rain and Snow Combo North

If you blinked, you missed it.

We woke up to a few rays on sunshine this morning north of the Bay State, but now clouds have taken over and will continue to expand north and east due to our next disturbance, which arrives late day.

At least we end February with temperatures in the 40s with a few spots in the South Coast closer to 50. Although most of us will be mild enough for rain showers today late afternoon into the evening, Northern New England may find a combination of rain and freezing rain with snow in Northern Maine tonight.

Monday begins with rain showers south and a mix north, but around midday, a blend of clouds and sun is expected with temperatures well into the 40s and even closer to 50 in southern New England. A strong cold front arrives Monday evening with a drastic change in air that will deliver a shot of cold Tuesday with highs generally below 32 degrees and wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Wind chills below 0 will be greet us Tuesday morning and it stays cold all day long. Luckily, the wintry chill doesn’t stick around and by Wednesday we are back into the 40s as we resume our early spring weather pattern with more sunshine and quiet conditions until Thursday.

Then, we get another shot of cold air arrives Friday as seen in our First Alert Exclusive 10-Day forecast.