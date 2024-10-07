forecast

Rainy start to work week, with a threat of thunderstorms

The end of the week features a warm up with bright sunshine and highs in the 60s on Friday and around 70 on Saturday

By Danielle Noyes

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a beautiful weekend, we’re waking to pockets of rain, showers and even a threat for thunderstorms Monday as a cold front crosses the region. While the threat of severe weather is low, this front has had a history of producing severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings. While we’re not anticipating that here at home, some rumbles and brief gusty wind will be possible – mainly from late morning through early afternoon.

Temperatures will be cooler Monday, in the low 60s with breaks of sun emerging by this afternoon from west to east as the front pushes offshore.

Behind this disturbance, another quiet stretch of weather takes hold for several days as high pressure builds in. Expect crisp fall air, daytime highs in the 60s under a blend of sun and clouds and chilly overnight lows. In fact, some may not rise out of the middle to upper 50s on Thursday, and some cities and towns inland will likely drop into the middle 30s Wednesday night and again on Thursday night with patchy frost possible.

The end of the week features a warm up with bright sunshine and highs in the 60s on Friday and around 70 on Saturday. Right now the long holiday weekend looks mainly dry with variable clouds with a chance of some showers on Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day.

