Rainy, Windy Weather Friday into Saturday

First thing this morning there may be a break or two of sunshine, but those holes in the overcast will quickly fill in. Rain will developed and pick up in intensity during the evening and overnight. Gusty winds are possible at the coast.

What was looking like what could be a sizable storm system looks significantly weaker on all of our forecast models. Still, a weak system with astronomically high tides and an onshore wind may be enough to cause minor coastal flooding.

Through Saturday morning, all in, we could see an inch to an inch and a half of rain.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with sunshine returning. It will be a little cool, but whether you’re pumpkin picking or dining outside – the weather will cooperate. Next week overall looks quiet.

Unfortunately, after Friday and Saturday it doesn’t look like we will see another round of soaking rain. We still need a widespread 5-10” of rain when all is said and done to get us out of this drought.