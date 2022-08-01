Record-Breaking Heat on the Way

Here we go again! Intense heat is poised to blast into the region on Thursday.

Temperatures will soar into the middle and upper 90s, and another 100-degree reading in Boston isn’t out of the question. Remember, we hit just 100 degrees on July 24. Last summer, we hit 100 degrees once (June 30) – but prior to that, it had been a decade since we’d last seen a 100-degree reading in the city.

NBC10 Boston

So I began thinking, has there ever been a time we’ve hit 100 degrees more than once before in a summer? And yes, we have. In fact, the record is four times back in 1911 (all four days were in July). We’ve hit 100 degrees two times in a summer in four other years too: 1919, 1944, 1949 and 1952.

With the humidity factored in, heat index values will climb as high as 106. Boston should easily break the old record for the date of August 4, which is 96° from 1928.

A cold front is expected to arrive by Friday, creating scattered thunderstorms and starting a slow decline in heat and humidity heading into Saturday, though 90 degrees is reachable again on Sunday.