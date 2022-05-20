Record-Breaking Heat Possible This Weekend After Pleasant Friday

Today is a transition day as we quickly increase our temperatures for this weekend.

Some patchy fog is found across the northeast before eroding by late morning to a partly cloudy sky. Highs reach the 70s at the coast and low to mid 80s inland. Our humidity also increases a bit more, giving us a true summer feel. Evening showers or storms could pass by as a shortwave moves through southern New England. Lows drop to the 50s and 60s.

A First Alert is issued for both days this weekend, when record heat and uncomfortable humidity will take over. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s inland, around 90 at the coast for Saturday, with heat index numbers around 100. Sunday may get even hotter on a gusty southwest wind ahead of a cold front, as some places could reach 100 degrees for actual temperatures! Heat index values will be 100-110 degrees. This is not the weekend to be doing any intense workouts or yardwork, as heat stroke is a possibility. Stay hydrated in a cool place, and check on elderly neighbors. Never leave kids or pets alone in a car either, for any length of time.

Pop up thunderstorms are possible in the mountains on Saturday afternoon with damaging wind and hail, but most areas remain dry. There is a better chance for storms to pop on Sunday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. The front is slow to move through and so on Monday we still have a chance for some rain or storms in southern New England. Temperatures cool off dramatically Monday, highs around 80, then to around 70 for midweek next week.