Record-Breaking Heat Possible This Weekend

We've been talking about heat, and we got our heat... and it's been record-breaking. We reached 86 degrees in Caribou, Maine yesterday and 89 in Burlington, Vermont. At 7:30 a.m., we exceeded the normal high, which is 68, reaching 72! It's likely we'll break some new records today and tomorrow throughout all of New England.

We woke up to fog but we've made our way to plenty of sun. With a high UV index and dew points on the rise, it may feel humid once you step outside. The most important checklist you'd like to hang on to is hydrating, using sunscreen, taking breaks if working or exercising outdoors, and enjoy the day.

We'll see the warmest temperatures tomorrow: “hot” would be the best word to describe the Canadian border. We’re expecting highs in the 90s along the far north and lows in the 60s; that is quite a change from what we've been seeing.

Summerlike activities will be a go this weekend, but if you’re planning to go boating, near a pool or the ocean, note that water temperatures are still cold. Ocean waters, lakes and pools are still in the 40s-50s -- temperatures that may lead to hypothermia if not appropriately clothed. Put on a life jacket if you’re near the water, and be ready for the unexpected and stay aware. Other than that, stay hydrated - these air temperatures could lead to dehydration.

Saturday will bring brief scattered showers north, but these showers may lead to some storms Sunday into Monday. A cold front will arrive on Monday which may lead to some lifting, strong local winds and small hail.

We have a First Alert Stamp in our exclusive 10 day forecast for Monday, showing the potential of stronger storms as we’ll have more atmospheric energy. Next week brings more pleasant temperatures with highs above the mid-60s.