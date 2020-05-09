Record Cold Possible Saturday Night Into Mother’s Day Morning

It certainly doesn’t feel like summer is just over a month away.

The highest elevations of New England picked up six to 12 inches of accumulation. Snow showers made it all the way to the coast in many cases. Winds gusted to 50 mph through the afternoon adding to the chill. High temperatures stayed in the 30s and 40s across the majority of New England. Record low maximum temperatures and record lows were set.

In Boston, if the temperature drops to 34 degrees Saturday night, it will be colder than Groundhog Day, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

May we talk about this cold?! It's certainly rare. This is only the 25th time in Boston's recorded history (1872) that the high temperature never made it above 44 degrees in May! #FirstAlert @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/ugETRc5vHi — Chris Gloninger NBC10 Boston (@ChrisGNBCBoston) May 9, 2020

For most of New England, this is the coldest May weather we’ve seen in decades.

It stays breezy into Mother’s Day, but it will be warmer with temperatures up around 60 degrees.

#MothersDay morning will be cold. If our forecast verifies, it will be colder than Christmas Eve, Groundhog Day and New Year's Eve. 😳 @NBC10Boston @NECN #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/sUDFg7T0Y2 — Chris Gloninger NBC10 Boston (@ChrisGNBCBoston) May 9, 2020

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the day on Monday with temperatures in the low 60s again.

Cooler weather moves in for Tuesday and Wednesday, but at least the sunshine will return.

Warmer air moves in by the end of the week and into the weekend with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s across the area. As of right now, next Saturday looks to be the pick of the weekend with temperatures approaching 70 degrees.