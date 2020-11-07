Record High Temperatures on the Horizon

On this day in 1938, many spots in New England warmed to 75 and 80 degrees. Some of those record warm temperatures are in jeopardy this afternoon.

Wind from the west and southwest is the warm weather direction for most of New England. Thanks to high-pressure to our south that’s been pushing record warmth in our direction we are having a nice dose of Indian summer, may be lasting all the way till early Wednesday.

Even as the sun goes down at 4:30 p.m., temperatures are going to be slow to fall tonight with a low temperature mostly in the 50s and 60s. There is a little fly in the ointment though: a back door cold front is going to bring much colder air into the state of Maine overnight, and may generate some cooling seabreezes for southern New England tomorrow.

In northern and eastern Maine tomorrow is going to be a cold day with clouds and some drizzle, otherwise most of New England should have sunshine with temperatures in the 60s east and 70s west. The cooler back into Canada on Monday with the temperature returning to near 70 degrees for a lot of New England with plenty of sunshine. Tuesday looks gorgeous probably record-breaking high temperature in the 70s once again.

And all changes on Wednesday with the front tapping some tropical moisture, bringing some downpours to our Veterans Day, temperatures falling through the 60s into the 50s by a late day.

It all changes on Wednesday with the front tapping some tropical moisture, bringing some downpours to our Veterans Day, temperatures falling through the 60s into the 50s by late day. Some of that moisture may be associated with the remnant of Tropical Storm Ada near Cuba today and south Florida tomorrow, then in the Gulf of Mexico early next week.

Also of note - the second blizzard of the season is hitting Montana - but there is no sign of that coming our way in our First Alert 10-day forecast.