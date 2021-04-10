Record High Temps Possible for a Beautiful Saturday Afternoon

Once again we are between two sprawling low pressure systems, New England is set underneath a slow moving weather pattern, where we are in the high pressure zone, the nice part.

For the third day in a row we are expecting record high temperatures in central and northern New England well into the 70s. And much like yesterday identified back near the south coast from Long Island Sound to Block Island, it may be slow to burn off with much cooler temperatures.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Humidity has come up a bit and we have a front getting closer in the west, so a few showers are possible this afternoon. But for most of us it’s a dry day with intervals of sunshine and clouds.

Today (Saturday): Variable clouds and warm. Highs in the 70s, 60s coast. Tonight: Clouds increase. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s. Sunday: Cooler, cloudy, PM showers develop. Highs in the 50s.

Wind does a little bit more from the southwest, that means even by the waterfront in Boston we should be in the 70s.

It’s a pretty complicated weather map, and what’s going to happen tonight and tomorrow is a really tough call. As a matter of fact much of the next five to 10 days are very challenging forecast.

We have a back door cold front in Maine, sliding southwestward. That’ll bring in clouds and fog and drizzle overnight tonight from the Northeast. Also a warm front arrives to our west, bringing in clouds and fog and drizzle from the south.

Most importantly, most of us are going to see a wind shift from the northeast tomorrow.

That means for most we’re going to be on the gray side, with a chance of rain in southwestern New England — otherwise fog and drizzle in much of central and southern New England. Maine may end up with the most sunshine with temperatures arriving in the 60s.

But areas that are socked in with clouds and fog and drizzle may actually cool through the 50s into the 40s by afternoon. After that it looks like we’re going to be on the cool and damp side. It’s still a tough call on how much rain, but we should at least be in a better pattern for the gardens.

Stay tuned to our first alert 10 day forecast for the latest.