Record Highs Possible This Weekend

Time to bust out the spring jackets, and if you are bold, the shorts too as our temperatures warm up this weekend!

A gusty southwest wind will help to keep temperatures milder tonight after hitting the 40s and 50s this afternoon. Tonight's lows fall to the upper 30s and low 40s so watch for more melting snow in northern New England as the warmth reaches there too.

The southwest wind will stay strong all weekend so the mild air will continue to build. Clouds hang around the area throughout the weekend and with the clouds overnight we stay rather mild.

Saturday's highs will be in the low 60s south, to the 50s north. We will be right around the record highs for this date across southern New England.

Sunday our temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s in southern New England and many high temperature records will fall.

A light wintry mix continues for higher terrain with sprinkles in southern New England. Most of the weekend will actually stay dry with the frontal boundary very far to the north and in Canada by Saturday.

The north country will see scattered rain, while a few sprinkles move through the south. The frontal boundary will dip south across central Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, allowing for more of a steady wintry mix and more freezing rain Saturday night through Sunday afternoon in northern New England.

About 0.25 to 0.5 inch of ice may accumulate on power lines and trees, leading to damage and outages. The crown of Maine will see some snowfall. Southern New England will see scattered rain showers during the afternoon and evening as a cold front flies in from west to east.

We cool off Sunday evening and temperatures will be in around 40 for most of next week. Even though this is a big cool down compared to the weekend, our temperatures will be a little above average for mid-January.

A couple of waves of low pressure will keep the mid-week forecast interesting, but we don't have any major storms. Colder air does return by the end of next weekend in our exclusive 10-day forecast.