Record Low High Temperatures Possible as Rain Continues Saturday

This Memorial Day holiday weekend feels like we went back in time to the month of March!

Overnight, some locations in southern New England received over 2 inches of rain and there’s more water coming this weekend. Record cold maximum high temperatures are possible today, with most of us are stuck in the upper 40s and low 50s, making it one of the coldest May 29 on record.

The steady rain will depart this afternoon, but a driving northeast wind will create batches of stinging mist and bits of light rain – especially near the coast, while northern Maine and the Champlain Valley remain mostly rain-free. The wind has been an issue along the South Coast, causing ferry cancellations, and it feels like there is a nor’easter on the Cape and Islands today. Gusts could top 50 mph there, while we’re seeing winds between 25 and 35 elsewhere.

Winds will ease a bit tomorrow, but the rain will return with the second storm taking aim at New England. This second storm will bring the rain far deep into northern New England and keep the chill intact. Expect another 1 ½-2 inches of water through Monday morning.

Memorial Day is a tricky forecast. There’s a batch of unstable air over New England that will likely spawn a few downpours early on, with a small chance at some thunderstorms. Those should quickly move out, then we’ll cross our fingers and toes for a little afternoon sun! That should help temperatures recover to the mid-60s.

The sun and warmth will be back Tuesday and Wednesday before more rain and thunderstorms return Thursday and stick around for the first weekend in June.