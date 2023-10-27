Record-setting warmth to break for November chill

Late summer warmth continues to embrace New England with temperatures nearing record highs.

The region finds itself on the northern fringes of a persistent high-pressure system, resulting in another day of unseasonably warm and dry weather.

Although, a weak disturbance originating from the eastern Great Lakes will traverse the area Friday, moisture levels remain limited, ensuring predominantly dry conditions with variable clouds and little more than an isolated sprinkle — perhaps with a few bona fide showers in the far North Country of New England, near the Canadian border.

With daytime highs around 80 Friday and Saturday, this warmth is remarkable — particularly considering typical late-October highs range between 55 and 60 degrees. The dry nature of the air Friday continues a favorable setup for sneaky dehydration — the body doesn't sweat a lot, but water is lost to the dry air, so staying hydrated is important for anyone exercising outside.

The gentle westerly to southwesterly winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour are aiding in transporting this air to New England, with Friday seeing record highs in some of the "newer" weather recording locations, and older sites, like Boston, with records dating back to the late 1800s won't break records Friday, but will have an opportunity Saturday to tie or break records in the lower 80s set back in the 1920s.

This stretch of expected three consecutive days of 80°+ high temperatures in the Boston will also set a record for latest such stretch in a calendar year for the city and for those thinking of capturing a last beach day. Saturday is the best choice with the most sunshine of the mild stretch and two to three foot waves with a late morning high tide.

Saturday, the persistent light southwest wind flow will bump dew points — the measure of the amount of moisture in the air — up slightly, increasing the humid feeling just as bit.

A well-defined cold front marching across the Midwest Friday morning arrives to New England during the second half of Saturday and may touch off an isolated shower nearly anywhere in New England, especially in the mountains, though any showers would be weak, fast-moving and quite isolated.

Behind Saturday's late-day cold front passage, the new, cool air will almost be shocking on Sunday as daytime temperatures won’t leave the middle 50s — some 25 degrees or more cooler than Saturday!

Limited morning sun will fade behind thickening clouds with scattered afternoon showers ramping up to an evening and night rain that will fall occasionally through much of Monday — though in New England’s North Country, snow will fall!

It's possible the Great North Woods of New Hampshire and northern Maine see at least a few inches of snow accumulation Sunday night into Monday. A break in the action is expected for Halloween — perfectly timed for trick-or-treating if the current forecast timing holds — before another round of showers arrives for midweek next week.

The end of our 10-day forecast shows moderating temperatures by late next week into next weekend.