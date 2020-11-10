Record Warmth on Borrowed Time; Seasonable Air, Rain Headed for New England

Tuesday may end up the pinnacle of recent warm and wonderful weather in this exceptional stretch. After a stubborn sea breeze held many coastal communities cooler than inland locales Sunday and Monday, our First Alert Weather Team expects most coastal spots to shake the sea breeze in favor of a southwest wind Tuesday.

While record warmth was observed Monday in Worcester, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Burlington and Montpelier, Vermont; and Bangor and Caribou, Maine, records Tuesday are warmer than Monday’s were, so not quite as many records are likely to be set.

With a twinge of humidity expanding from Cape Cod through Southern New England late Tuesday, then cloud cover following overnight Tuesday night, temperatures Tuesday night should stay mild and could set a record for warmest low temperature for the date Wednesday morning.

Even with lots of Wednesday clouds and a few sprinkles scattered around, records Wednesday are not as warm and therefore vulnerable to being broken.

While most of New England sees little more than sprinkles until Wednesday evening, showers will be first to arrive in Vermont, western Massachusetts and western Connecticut Wednesday afternoon before they expand east after dark.

Rain continues Wednesday night into Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front that will send Thursday morning temperatures in the 60s for southern New England down to the 40s by day’s end as new November air arrives. Once the seasonable air is in place, it won’t be leaving New England anytime soon.

Friday’s high temperatures in the 50s will be accompanied by building clouds and perhaps some showers for a time in southern New England, then more cool air with sunshine is in the forecast Saturday.

A follow-up disturbance is likely to deliver showers and rain Sunday into Monday with an even deeper, more meaningful shot of chilly air arriving behind that system, holding temperatures shy of 50 degrees for most of us for the middle of next week in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.